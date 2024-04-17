By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 15:44

Musical odyssey: 75 Years of harmonious history. Image: La Filarmónica de Callosa de Segura / Facebook.

The Musical Art Society “La Filarmónica” of Callosa de Segura is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its re-foundation as a music band, which occurred in April 1949.

The society plans to offer plenty of music events over the coming months,

The programme will run until April 2025.

Each month, La Filarmónica will perform in Callosa de Segura and other municipalities in Vega Baja.

Performances will feature students from its music school and various musical groups, including instrumental ensembles, clarinet groups, percussion groups, the band’s youth and main bands, parades, educational concerts, choir performances, zarzuelas, premieres of works, soloist auditions and chamber music.

The anniversary is referred to as a “re-foundation” because La Filarmónica had a history before 1949.

Testimonies from former musicians, preserved documentation such as pamphlets and programmes from local festivals in the 1930s and 40s, press articles from the early 20th century, and incorporation minutes of the philharmonic society in 1850 all attest to this.