Naturgy takeover rumours

Updated: 17 Apr 2024 • 15:35
NATURGY: Possible takeover by Abu Dhabi’s TAQA
Photo credit: Naturgy
Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) suspended trading in Naturgy shares for two hours on the morning of April 17.
According to the Spanish supervisor, the halt was ordered while awaiting “disclosure of relevant information.” This followed rumours of a possible takeover by Abu Dhabi’s TAQA, which was in discussions with Criteria, one of Naturgy’s majority shareholders.
Trading resumed after the government-controlled energy holding company contacted the CNMV, referring to “recent speculations in the Press regarding Naturgy.”
TAQA confirmed that it was talking to Caixabank’s holding company regarding a possible cooperation pact related to Naturgy, while admitting there had also been “conversations” with two other major shareholders, CVC Capital Partners and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) who between them own 41 per cent of Naturgy.
“No agreement has been reached with Criteria, CVC or GIP,” TAQA stressed, although even before the CNMV suspension, Nuturgy shares were up by 1.3 per cent at €21.8.
