By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 11:10

Real Club Náutico Torrevieja triumphs at Autonomous Optimist. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja had a remarkable performance at the Autonomous Optimist A Championship, securing a total of 6 podium finishes.

Valentina Belso emerged as the champion in the women’s category, showcasing her sailing prowess.

In the men’s category, Juan Francisco Chumilla clinched the silver medal, while Izán Rogel earned the bronze.

Moreover, Izán Rogel also secured the title of regional winner in the under-13 men’s category.

Gonzalo Ballester and Iván Sáez, both representing the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, rounded off the podium in the men’s under-13 category.

The Santa Pola Yacht Club hosted nearly a hundred young sailors from nine different yacht clubs across the Valencian Community over the second weekend in April.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the competition commenced with three successful races on Saturday.

However, adverse wind conditions on Sunday led to the cancellation of all scheduled races.