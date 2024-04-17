Rowing from Benidorm to Venice for charity

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 11:00

Anemona and Benidorm City Council Credit: Benidorm City Council

30 women affected by breast cancer are rowing from Benidorm to Venice to raise funds for cancer research.

The Anemona Association collaborated with the Benidorm City Council to organise their first-ever international fundraising challenge. The group of 30 women will cover 3,200 kilometres between Benidorm and Venice from April 17 until May 19 by rowing to raise funds for cancer research.

Anemona is a non-profit association, supporting women battling breast cancer in Marina Baixa.

The dedicated women will cover the areas of Genoa, Naples, Palermo and Bari; four councillors from the local government will join, the first lieutenant mayor, Ana Pellicer, and the councillors Ángela Zaragozí, Javier Jordá and Mariló Cebreros.

The president of Anemona Maria Baixa, Maria Botella, presented the initiative at Benidorm City Council alongside the rowing team coach, Ramon Garrigos and Benidorm councillors.

She revealed that Anemona is contributing €6,000 to the challenge, while each participant is contributing €100 personally. The event is sponsored with custom t-shirts by the Hospital Clinica Benidorm and a painting to be raffled by Marco Asensi.

The Councilor for Equality expressed her gratitude to Anemona: “We are very proud of the work of Anemona and the Nautic Club. Actions like this make us even more proud every day.”

