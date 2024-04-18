Arsenal ousted from Champions, 1-0 to Bayern

By Annette Christmas •
Arsenal at quarter finals,
Arsenal played a strong first half but lacked brilliance in the second, ceding spot in semi-final to six-time winners Bayern.
A crucial opportunity was squandered by Gabriel Martinelli shortly after the half-hour mark when a cross by Martin Odegaard had him perfectly positioned to shoot. Inexplicably, he used his left foot, despite being a right-footed player, and the ball went straight to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Despite early attempts from Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, genuine threats were sparse throughout the match.
The team ended the first half with a little more possession.
Bayern Munich faced challenges, with three key players missing: Davies was serving a one-match ban, while Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman were sidelined due to muscle injuries.
The second half saw intensified Bayern pressure, with Leon Goretzka’s header hitting the crossbar and Joshua Kimmich firing a bullet header straight into the net, giving the more experienced Bayern and aggregate win of 3-2.
They will face Real Madrid in the semifinals on April 30, who after a 1-1 draw beat favourites Manchester City 4-3 on penalties.
