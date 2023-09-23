Harry Kane Smashes Bundesliga Record After Only Five Games For Bayern Munich

By Chris King • 23 September 2023 • 19:09
ENGLAND captain Harry Kane’s new footballing career in Germany climbed to new heights this Saturday, September 23.
The prolific 30-year-old striker bagged his first hat trick of the season for Bayern Munich as they ran out eventual 7-0 winners against VfL Bochum.
A new one for the collection! ⚽️⚽️⚽️
What a team performance 🙌 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/KSTZ6bse9B
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 23, 2023
As a result, the former Tottenham frontman became the first player in Bundesliga history to net six goals or more in their first five league matches.
Prior to today’s game, Kane had hit four goals in four domestic games. He added another in midweek during their 4-3 Champions League victory over Manchester United.
Bayern ran riot against Bochum, taking the lead after only four minutes at the Allianz Arena when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put the ball in the net.
Not to be outdone by his strike partner, Kane followed suit by hitting a shot low beyond the Bochum keeper in the 12th minute. Incredibly, he totally fluffed another opportunity just a few minutes later, sending the ball flying over the bar instead.
Before the interval, Matthijs de Ligt put the reigning champions three up, with the former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane notching the fourth to make the second half a mere formality.
Seven goals for a great home win! #inSané @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/NXBupEwTk0
— Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) September 23, 2023
Kane stepped up in the 54th minute to convert a penalty in typical style. With nine minutes left on the clock, a sixth goal was added by the 18-year-old French wunderkind Mathys Tel who flicked the ball from the left into the far corner.
In the dying moments, Bayern’s new No. 9 completed the rout by prodding the ball in from close range to make it 7-0 and collect his first Bundesliga match ball in the process.
After the protracted transfer saga that was played out between Bayern and Spurs during the summer, Thomas Tuchel is not reaping the dividends of the club’s perseverance.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, the coach said: ‘It’s a big thing, we took the skipper of England out of England. Anyone looking for a No9 would’ve been happy to have Harry in the team’.
Tuched continued: ‘He makes the team better and gives you what you want from a man. He can drop deep, turn, use the speed of players around him, he can arrive in the box at the right time, he’s an excellent finisher and a good penalty taker’.
He concluded: ‘I’m not sure what’s going on at other clubs but we’re more than happy that he finally took the decision and came to make us better’.
🔴 Jetzt live aus der Arena: Thomas Tuchel im Pressetalk nach #FCBBOC.
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 23, 2023
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
