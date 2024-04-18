By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 17:19

Join the recycling revolution: Almoradi launches campaign. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.

The Recycling Challenge in Almoradi is now underway!

This campaign, running until May 24, aims to make recycling more accessible to residents through talks, games, and workshops.

Juan Manuel Alonso, the director of Ecoembes, explained that the goal is to educate people on how to separate waste and clear up any questions they might have.

María Gómez, the Mayor of Almoradí, stressed the importance of this campaign in raising awareness among citizens to boost the collection of light packaging waste.

This is crucial for meeting recycling targets set by the law.

Enrique del Río, the territorial director of the Department of Environment, Water, Infrastructure, and Territory, highlighted the importance of recycling and its goals, as outlined in the 2030 Agenda.

The campaign involves 27 municipalities within the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium.

Each municipality has chosen an association to receive a prize if they increase their recycling rate for packaging placed in the yellow containers.

You can check the yellow van visit schedule on elretodelreciclaje.com.