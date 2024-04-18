LUX Mundi Torre del Mar presents Cirque du Soleil

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Experience the Magic with Lux Mundi
Image: Shutterstock/ Ben Houdijk
LUX Mundi Torre del Mar is offering an exciting opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the mesmerising performance of Cirque du Soleil Alegria on Tuesday, June 11. The organisation has organised convenient pick-ups from Algarrobo, Caleta, and Torre del Mar for attendees’ ease.
Tickets for this event are priced at 55€, with a discounted rate of 53€ for Lux Mundi members. Due to high demand, tickets are limited, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.
For those interested in this unforgettable experience, Lux Mundi Torre del Mar provides further information via phone at 952 543 334 or email at luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
Cirque du Soleil is renowned for its captivating performances blending acrobatics, music, and visual effects, promising a night of awe and wonder for all who attend. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the magic!
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.