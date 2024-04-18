LUX Mundi Torre del Mar presents Cirque du Soleil

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 18:18

Experience the Magic with Lux Mundi Image: Shutterstock/ Ben Houdijk

LUX Mundi Torre del Mar is offering an exciting opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the mesmerising performance of Cirque du Soleil Alegria on Tuesday, June 11. The organisation has organised convenient pick-ups from Algarrobo, Caleta, and Torre del Mar for attendees’ ease.

Event Details

Tickets for this event are priced at 55€, with a discounted rate of 53€ for Lux Mundi members. Due to high demand, tickets are limited, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Ticket Pricing and Discounts

For those interested in this unforgettable experience, Lux Mundi Torre del Mar provides further information via phone at 952 543 334 or email at luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

Contact Lux Mundi Torre del Mar for More Information

Cirque du Soleil is renowned for its captivating performances blending acrobatics, music, and visual effects, promising a night of awe and wonder for all who attend. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the magic!

