New HQ for Local Police

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 12:21

Roquetas de Mar Local Police. Credit: Google Maps.com

The Roquetas de Mar City Council has approved the acquisition of a new building for the Local Police Headquarters, in a move towards centralising and improving its operations.

The move, in response to police operations outgrowing their current offices, was sealed at a recent government meeting, and involves the purchase for €1.85 million, without taxes.

The new property is expected to bring together all police services under one roof, addressing the current headquarters’ lack of adequate space for effective city operations.

Gabriel Amat, the mayor of Roquetas de Mar, emphasised the urgent need for modern facilities. ‘Our objective is for the Police to carry out their work in facilities that have the latest equipment and supplies, facilities designed for the future, so that officers can offer a quality service and guarantee security in a municipality that grows every day.

This development is part of a broader initiative to keep pace with the expanding local population and improve municipal infrastructure and services.

Amat sees the new headquarters as pivotal to elevating the level of public service provided by the Local Police of Roquetas de Mar.