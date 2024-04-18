Noah’s ARC mystery day tour

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 11:11
Join Noah's ARC for a day of adventure
Image: Shutterstock/ Milos Muller
NOAH’s ARC Animal Rescue charity is extending an invitation for a unique experience on Sunday, April 28. The organisation, dedicated to rescuing injured, mistreated, and abandoned animals, is hosting a Mystery Tour with lunch included.
For just €35.00, participants will enjoy a day filled with excitement and discovery. Departing from Mazarron at 10 am, the journey promises a visit to an undisclosed location, a chance to explore local markets, and leisurely strolls in picturesque settings.
This event, suitable for both newcomers and seasoned travellers of the Mystery Trips, ensures a memorable celebration while supporting a noble cause. All proceeds from the tour contribute directly to Noah’s ARC Animal Rescue charity.
To reserve your spot or learn more about this fun experience, contact Marina via WhatsApp at 602 659 252. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a delightful day out.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
