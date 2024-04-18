Trending:

Noah’s ARC mystery day tour

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Join Noah's ARC for a day of adventure Image: Shutterstock/ Milos Muller

NOAH’s ARC Animal Rescue charity is extending an invitation for a unique experience on Sunday, April 28. The organisation, dedicated to rescuing injured, mistreated, and abandoned animals, is hosting a Mystery Tour with lunch included.

Discover the Mystery Tour Experience

For just €35.00, participants will enjoy a day filled with excitement and discovery. Departing from Mazarron at 10 am, the journey promises a visit to an undisclosed location, a chance to explore local markets, and leisurely strolls in picturesque settings.

Support Animal Rescue with Noah’s ARC

This event, suitable for both newcomers and seasoned travellers of the Mystery Trips, ensures a memorable celebration while supporting a noble cause. All proceeds from the tour contribute directly to Noah’s ARC Animal Rescue charity.

Reserve Your Spot Today

To reserve your spot or learn more about this fun experience, contact Marina via WhatsApp at 602 659 252. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a delightful day out.

