Sing along music at O’Brien’s

Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 18:21
Get ready for a night of fun and music at O’Brien’s Irish Bar!
They continually seek out ways to entertain and unite the community. Join them every wednesday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm for their exciting Name that Tune – Sing along Music Bingo event hosted by the talented Lianne. Whether you’re a music aficionado or just looking for a good time, this is the place to be.
Indulge in delicious food served from 4pm to 9pm as you test your musical knowledge and sing along to tunes from across the decades. From classic hits to modern favourites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Don’t miss out on the excitement! Call or message them today to reserve your table and get ready to have a blast at O’Brien’s Irish Bar.
Plaça la Figuera, 5, Urbanizacion El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Alicante
685 42 99 47
