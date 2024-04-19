Almeria’s influential women

By John Ensor •
Mia Awards: Celebrating Almeria's female talent.
A recent award ceremony celebrated the wealth of female talent in Almeria.
On the evening of Thursday, April 18, the Maestro Padilla Auditorium shone brightly as it welcomed the second edition of the MIA Awards, celebrating female talent in Almeria. Over 500 attendees from various backgrounds came together for this prestigious event.
The gala, hosted by Amalia Moreno and Joaquin Segura, highlighted the influence and diversity of women in various sectors.
Maria Montagut, the founder of MIA, opened the event by expressing her appreciation for the community’s support, which has helped foster a movement celebrating local women’s achievements.
The night featured captivating and emotional singing performances from nominees, ANAMAR, Luz Negrillo and Pilar Onare, each with their own unique interpretations.
The highlight of the evening was the recognition of six women as ‘Influential Women of Almeria’
The MIA Awards not only acknowledges these remarkable women but also aims to inspire future generations.
