Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 21:57
Free concert in Estepona
Estepona Town Hall has announced that the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre will host on Friday April 26 at 8pm, a free concert ‘Between Chopin and Vangelis’ for piano and synthesizer, performed by the composer and pianist Hermane.
In a thrilling kaleidoscope of sounds and colors, Hermane´s one-man concert takes you on a voyage through beautifully fragile piano compositions on a tapestry of pulsating synth pads and vocal harmonies.
Composer and pianist Hermane lived for 30 years in Latin America, the US, Eastern Europe and several African countries, soaking up the traditional music of each country.
His piano & synth concerts combine tender, fragile piano pieces with pulsating synth textures and bombastic beats. Inspired by great masters such as Chopin, Hermane’s compositions are sometimes fragile and sometimes grandiose, but always enjoy exceptional virtuosity.
“Experience something refreshing and different: be inspired by intriguing piano melodies surrounded by pulsating synthesizer textures and vocal harmonies, dreaming of romantic melodies alternating with solid rhythms and eclectic synthesizer solos”. Invitations for the concert can be downloaded here
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
