By Marina Lorente • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 17:44

The lovely Caves / Credit: La eternidad del viaje

Embark on a journey of discovery in the quaint town of Rojales, nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes near Benijofar and Ciudad Quesada.

Here, you’ll encounter a treasure trove of hidden gems, including the captivating cave houses that grace the hillsides to the south of town, each adorned with intricate patterns of shells, tiles, and mirrors, a testament to the artistic vision of Manuel Fulleda Alcaraz.

Step into the vibrant heart of the community at Cuevas del Rodeo, where an eclectic artists’ colony thrives amidst the hillside, boasting workshops and studios where creativity knows no bounds. These caves, once dug by coal miners from Murcia and later inhabited by Gypsies, now stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of artistic expression.

Music Jam for everyone

This lively ambiance offers monthly arts and crafts markets, where colourful stalls beckon with homemade treasures and captivating demonstrations. Every Friday, the air comes alive with the soulful melodies of live jazz performances, creating an enchanting atmosphere that lingers long into the night.

Don’t miss the ever-changing exhibitions at Sala Mengolero, where local artists showcase their talents in a mesmerising display of creativity. And as you wander through the market, revitalised with Martin’s assistance, you’ll find an array of stalls, workshops, and demonstrations offering a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Rojales.

So, venture forth into the enchanting realm of Rojales Caves, and immerse yourself in a world where art and culture intertwine in a symphony of creativity. Check their Facebook page to follow all the events.