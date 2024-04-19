Disco By Day: why wait until night-time

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:42

Mango's in Benalmadena - Disco by day Photo: Facebook / Mango's

The ultimate daytime dancing experience. Sol Events is bringing the night to day at Mango’s Nightclub in Benalmadena on Saturday April 27 at 3pm.

After an unforgettable launch and amazing feedback Sol Events is thrilled to have planned another round of daytime dancing at ‘Disco By Day’ and its going to be even more spectacular! With surprises planned, this second edition is one not to be missed.

There will be nostalgic Beats so you can dive into a mix of 80s, 90s, and 00s pop and club classics, spun by ore live DJs. A retro rewind in the heart of the day to dance your way through the decades.

Flaunt those flashback fashion sparkly outfits, neon colours, and retro vibes. This is your moment to shine in full daytime disco glory. And, before you step to the beat: the first drinks are a treat – on the house.

Secure your tickets in advance and enjoy a bonus free shot alongside your welcome drink Purchase tickets on the website https://www.solevents.org/events-1

Sol Events is offering discounts for large groups and a bottle service menu and table reservations are available, if you’re celebrating a special occasion or just want an excuse to get your gang together please get in touch for the options to make it a day to remember.