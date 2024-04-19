By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 11:28
meet your Disney friends
Photo: Flickr CC
Step into a world of magic and delight for a Disney Brunch Extravaganza on Wednesday May 1 at Max Beach in Mijas for an unforgettable experience from 10am to 2pm.
Let your little ones’ dreams come true as they mingle with beloved Disney characters and indulge in a day filled with enchantment and wonder. The lineup promises smiles, giggles, and cherished memories.
And while they enjoy themselves, treat yourself to a brunch spread fit for royalty. From savoury delights to sweet temptations, the menu will tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your cravings. Max Beach Beach Club is just a short 30-minute drive from Marbella and prides itself on being the best beach club in Marbella and the finest restaurant in Mijas Costa.
This is not just a brunch though, it’s a family adventure. Sit back, relax, and enjoy quality time with your loved ones while Max Beach takes care of the entertainment. It’s the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement, designed for families who believe in magic.
Don’t miss out on this enchanting affair. Reserve your spot now and make the first of May a day to remember. Book your table today as there are limited spots available and let the Disney magic unfold at Max Beach in Mijas. Book your table online at: https://www.maxbeach.es/m-book-table
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
