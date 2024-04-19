Expert panel formed to rescue the Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Experts Guide Mar Menor Recovery Image: Shutterstock/ Salvador Aznar

A team of 21 esteemed scientists and technical experts will advise on the restoration of Mar Menor. Proposed jointly by the regional government and the Ministry for Ecological Transition, this project aims to address the ecological challenges facing Mar Menor.

Expert Panel Formed for Mar Menor Restoration

Chaired by the regional Minister of Environment and the Secretary of State for the Environment, the Inter-administrative Commission’s first meeting highlights the importance of scientific rigor in decision-making.

Financial Commitment Fuels Mar Menor Recovery

With €116 million allocated by the regional government for this year’s recovery efforts and an additional €16.5 million for critical actions, such as biomass removal and buoy installation, significant strides are being made.

Two technical working groups will coordinate cross-administration efforts, focusing on environmental remediation and scientific data consolidation. This collaborative approach reinforces the commitment to informed decision-making for Mar Menor’s sustainable future.

