Murcia Hospitals: Free WIFI, tablets and premium TV

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 19:19
Stay Connected with Free Hospital WIFI
Image: carm.es
ALL public hospitals in the Region of Murcia will offer free internet access via WIFI for admitted patients and their families. This project, launched as a trial period on April 8, initially covers all hospital rooms and will gradually extend to other hospital areas like dialysis units and emergency rooms.
Health Minister Juan José Pedreño expressed satisfaction with the implementation, stating, ‘We are fulfilling our commitment to citizens and taking a step forward in providing more comfort to patients, especially those with extended stays.’
The WIFI infrastructure adheres to security and quality standards set by the healthcare system’s IT authorities. Access to the internet will be complimentary for all users and visitors, with an option for a premium high-speed connection.
Additionally, they will also introduce a tablet lending service. The healthcare system has procured 300 devices prioritised for paediatric wards, isolation, dialysis, long-stay, and day hospital services.
Simultaneously, a new premium television service has been launched, offering on-demand content and access to major digital platforms and newspapers.
This follows the successful rollout of free television services in hospitals since September, with 1,894 of 2,207 TV receivers already replaced for improved service.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
