Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 20:42
Speed painting in Estepona
Estepona Town Hall has organised the 4th National Outdoor Speed Painting Competition ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’, which will be held for over 16 year olds on Saturday May 4.
The artists will have to create a pictorial work of landscapes or customs of the town between 9am and 2pm. There will be a first prize of €600 and a second prize of €300.
The councillor in charge of Historical Heritage, Daniel García, said that this competition will once again reward the best paintings inspired by the old quarter of the town. The theme will be related to any custom, landscape, corner or motif located in the municipality of Estepona that can be identified.
As in previous editions, participants will be able to paint in any artistic style they wish. The uniqueness of the competition is that they will have to complete their work in approximately four hours. Participants will bring all the material they consider necessary for the execution of the works. Once the competition has begun, artists may submit their works at any time at the Casa de Las Tejerinas, the deadline for submission being 2pm.
The jury will be made up of people of recognised prestige in the artistic field. The jury’s decision will be announced at 3pm, followed by the prize-giving ceremony. In addition to the prizes, a diploma will be awarded to the first 10 chosen participants and the two winning works will become part of the artistic collection of Estepona Town Hall which will also select several works to be exhibited in a show that will take place in the Casa de Las Tejerinas from May 13 to 24.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
