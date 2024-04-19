Turn the Beach Orange

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 18:45
The Beach House Marbella goes orange
Photo: Facebook / Beach House
Join The Beach House in Marbella for the ultimate Saturday Brunch Party, an all-inclusive food and drinks beach party with a DJ and a live musical show to celebrate Dutch Kings Day on Saturday April 27.
Indulge in authentic Dutch delights like Frikandel and Bitterballen, alongside refreshing Aperol Spritz and Blood Orange G&Ts, all on free flow.
Prepare to be entertained by Manuela Nelom from Rotterdam, the Hula Hulas, Quike Navarro, and DJ Maxee After Party. Get ready to dance the day away on the sand. But don’t miss out because the Brunch tickets are limited.
The Beach House has prepared for you brunch tapas starters, a la carté main course and a mini dessert selection and offers you the following package options: €85 food plus soft drinks; €125 food plus alcoholic drinks; €165,00 food plus alcoholic drinks and LP Brut Champagne; €250 food plus alcoholic drinks & LP Rosé Champagne (all-inclusive from 12:30 to 15:30).
Reserve your spot now and experience a beach party like no other! See the website for more information and reservations: www.beachhousemarbella.com/entertainment
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.