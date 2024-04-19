Turn the Beach Orange

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 18:45

The Beach House Marbella goes orange Photo: Facebook / Beach House

Join The Beach House in Marbella for the ultimate Saturday Brunch Party, an all-inclusive food and drinks beach party with a DJ and a live musical show to celebrate Dutch Kings Day on Saturday April 27.

Indulge in authentic Dutch delights like Frikandel and Bitterballen, alongside refreshing Aperol Spritz and Blood Orange G&Ts, all on free flow.

Prepare to be entertained by Manuela Nelom from Rotterdam, the Hula Hulas, Quike Navarro, and DJ Maxee After Party. Get ready to dance the day away on the sand. But don’t miss out because the Brunch tickets are limited.

The Beach House has prepared for you brunch tapas starters, a la carté main course and a mini dessert selection and offers you the following package options: €85 food plus soft drinks; €125 food plus alcoholic drinks; €165,00 food plus alcoholic drinks and LP Brut Champagne; €250 food plus alcoholic drinks & LP Rosé Champagne (all-inclusive from 12:30 to 15:30).

Reserve your spot now and experience a beach party like no other! See the website for more information and reservations: www.beachhousemarbella.com/entertainment