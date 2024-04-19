By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 16:15

Joaquin Sorolla Photo: Picryl

The Arts Society Costa del Sol has organised an illustrated lecture on Spanish artist Joaquin Sorolla on Monday May 13 at 4.30pm at the Salon Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola conducted by Jacqueline Cockburn.

One of the most extraordinary Spanish artists from Valencia; Joaquin Sorolla has become better known more recently. He lived from 1863 to 1923 and created a world full of light and colour. Sometimes a social painter he was more concerned with capturing light falling on bodies and sea-scapes and his wonderful technique will be considered in this colourful lecture. His final work, Visions of Spain now in New York, will also be shown.

Jacqueline Cockburn is Managing Director of an art tours company, running residential courses in Andalucía in the art and culture of the region – www.artandculturetravel.com.

Jacqueline is a course director and lecturer at the V&A and also lectures at The Royal Academy, The Art Fund, The London Art History Society and has toured New Zealand and Australia for The Arts Society. Her specialist field is Spanish Art, but she also lectures on European Art 1790-1950. Jacqueline films her lectures and is currently delivering lectures, study days and courses online and live.