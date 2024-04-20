Embark on a gastronomic journey in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 9:12

Gustos del Mundo Calpe Credit: Gustos del Mundo

Experience the finest cuisine from across the globe at Calpe´ seafront restaurant, Gustos del Mundo; where exquisite dishes are crafted with passion for cultures.

With training from Georgia and Paris, the new owner of Gustos del Mundo, Oleg is delighted to bring his guests on a gastronomic journey, sharing the secret crafts of fine dining. The variety and richness of Spain´s gastronomic culture had always fascinated Oleg; opening a restaurant here was a lifelong dream come true.

As he came upon the venue, he knew at once that Calpe was about to become one of the most significant locations in his life. He created a menu that appeals to every palette, including traditional Spanish paellas, French seafood, Italian pasta, Russian and Ukrainian delicacies and rare and ancient Georgian dishes.

There is no other place by the sea where one can try such authentically made Georgian recipes, including Chkmeruli, Kharcho soup, and Khachapuri.

With deep care for his customers´ experience, Oleg ensured that the diverse offers on the menu remained complementary to each other, expressing the delight of uniting cultures.

Gustos del Mundo is now anticipating upcoming culinary evenings, which will allow full immersion into each culture, including special menus, tastings, and live music.

Experience the flavours at Gustos del Mundo at Carrer Llevant 1, Calpe.

Open Every day from 11am until 9.30pm except Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Book your table here.

