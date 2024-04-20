By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 13:24

New stage play Photo: International Theatre Studio

International Theatre Studio’s next event is the fully-staged play ‘First Things First’ at Hotel El Paraiso on Friday May 10, Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.

This is another riotous comedy written by Bradford-born Derek Benfield. Martin Curd will be the director and Sheila Mellor is the producer. Eileen Audas is the prompt. The cast is rehearsing now and includes Jamie Stonehewer, Fraser Sharp, Paul Baker, Carmel Rogers, Samantha Weaver and Sue Hall.

Tickets are available online via the website, prices are €17 for ITS members and €19 for non-members.

The play follows the problems of Pete and George who are old friends. In fact, such good old friends that George has been Pete’s best man at both of his weddings.

Pete, now happily married to Sarah, is appalled when George arrives with the news that his first wife, Jessica was not killed in a climbing accident as they had thought but is alive and well and keen to resume her life with Pete.

This unexpected revelation leads to a series of hilarious situations as Pete and George try to find a way out of this desperate plight without upsetting either of Pete’s wives or his second wife’s powerful mother.