By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 13:24
New stage play
Photo: International Theatre Studio
International Theatre Studio’s next event is the fully-staged play ‘First Things First’ at Hotel El Paraiso on Friday May 10, Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.
This is another riotous comedy written by Bradford-born Derek Benfield. Martin Curd will be the director and Sheila Mellor is the producer. Eileen Audas is the prompt.
The cast is rehearsing now and includes Jamie Stonehewer, Fraser Sharp, Paul Baker, Carmel Rogers, Samantha Weaver and Sue Hall.
Tickets are available online via the website, prices are €17 for ITS members and €19 for non-members.
The play follows the problems of Pete and George who are old friends. In fact, such good old friends that George has been Pete’s best man at both of his weddings.
Pete, now happily married to Sarah, is appalled when George arrives with the news that his first wife, Jessica was not killed in a climbing accident as they had thought but is alive and well and keen to resume her life with Pete.
This unexpected revelation leads to a series of hilarious situations as Pete and George try to find a way out of this desperate plight without upsetting either of Pete’s wives or his second wife’s powerful mother.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.