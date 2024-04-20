News in brief: Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 11:26

Credit: A previous 950 event in 2023 Credit: 950 Vehicles/facebook.com

950 Car Show

The 950 Car Show 2024 will be held at the Nigel-Stuart Laguna Restaurant in Vera on Sunday, April 28, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The event promises to be a spectacular showcase of classic cars, high-performance speedsters, and rugged 4x4s. All vehicle types are welcome! Food and drinks will be available throughout the event. For more details, call them on 950 391 412.

Warehouse blaze

Nine farmers were arrested for setting fire to a warehouse in El Ejido, as part of a protest against products from Morocco. They targeted a facility which stored fruits and vegetables, aware of the 25 workers inside. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused €26,000 damage. Detainees now face aggravated arson charges

Charity quiz

Mimi’s Bar, Mojacar will be hosting a special charity quiz on Tuesday, April 30 at 5:30 pm. Teams of up to six people are welcome. The €10 quiz entry fee covers a donation to MACS Cancer Support Group and also includes three tapas, with prizes for the lucky winners. Interested parties can contact Mark on 651 872 604 to reserve a table.

Landscape workshop

Around 21 artists took part in the second natural landscape painting workshop in Cabo de Gata-Níjar Park, Rodalquilar. The workshop was directed by the renowned Almerian artist Andres Garcia Ibañez. The works will be exhibited in the Carmen de Burgos exhibition hall of the Rodalquilar Nature Hotel to promote Almeria’s cultural and tourist appeal.

Beach tragedy

A woman’s body was discovered early on Friday, April 19, on Mojacar’s Las Ventanicas-El Cantal beach, Almeria. Alerted by a passerby, emergency teams confirmed her death. This marks the second such incident in Almeria within 24 hours after a man was found off the coast of Aguamarga beach, in Nijar on Thursday, April 18

Police campaign

Mojacar’s Local Police are busy engaging young students with their ‘K9 seeds of conscience’ campaign, combining educational talks on drug addiction and demonstrations by skilled police dogs from the Zadhir de Luna training centre. The initiative not only helps pupils learn about the dangers of addictions but also about responsibility and respect for animal life.