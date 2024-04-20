Walkathon and holi party for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Walkathon presentation
The Cudeca Foundation will hold its traditional Walkathon on Saturday May 18. On this occasion, there will be two routes, one of 5 kilometres and the other of 10 kilometres, followed by a colourful ‘holi’ party and a paella.
The Walk for Cudeca – Walkathon starts on Benalmádena’s seafront promenade opposite the Sunset Beach Club hotel. At 10.30am, the 5 km walk will start; one hour later, at 11.30am, the 10 km walk will start; and at around 1pm, the ‘holi’ colour party will begin.
Holi comes from India where the well-known Festival of Colours takes place and which celebrates the arrival of spring. The celebration consists of throwing coloured powder at each other, symbolising the arrival of spring and the colours that will come with it.
In addition, on the esplanade where the walk will start, there will be various activities organised by Exploramás, live music with a DJ, games for children, a charity raffle and a barbecue. All the money raised will go to Cudeca so that they can continue with their work of caring for and accompanying people with cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as offering support to their families.
The registration fee for the evnt is €15 for adults and €7 for children up to 12 years old. It can be done through the following link.
You can also register on the day of the walk at the registration tables located at the starting point, which will open from 9.30am and you must register 30 minutes before the start of the route. Registration includes a ‘welcome pack’, consisting of a T-shirt, a plate of paellla, a bottle of water, a coloured ‘holi’ for children, sunscreen and fruit.
The event is organised in collaboration with La Caixa Foundation and sponsored by the Diputación Provincial de Málaga, Idiliq Foundation, the Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol and Helle Hollis.
