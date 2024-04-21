Developing empathy – training in Poland

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 12:36

Being kind Credit: Dzenina Lukac, Pexels

The Red Cross of Altea participates in non-violent communication and empathy training in Poland.

On April 22-29, two Altean representatives from the Red Cross will be attending the European project “Connect before Correct” in Puck, Poland.

During their visit, they will collaborate with delegates from other European countries under the Autokreacja organisation; experiencing an immersive programme of building skills in non-violent communication. The training will focus on four keys of non-violent communication: observation, feeling, need and order.

“The objective of the meeting is to provide attendees with new tools that allow them to improve their work, especially that aimed at the youth sector. To this end, the study of affective, cognitive and compassionate empathy will be addressed to enable a better approach to youth problems,” said the Councilor for European Projects, German Manjon.

The Altean representatives, Ana Beltran Corraliza and Angelica Martinez Jimenez, a social worker and a volunteer from the Red Cross are looking forward to bringing their experience back to Altea to facilitate communication within the local community.

German Manjon expressed the “importance” of this project for “the richness of sharing and learning from different cultures,” and encouraged Ana and Angelica to create a workshop in response to their experience in Poland.