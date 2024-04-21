By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 14:16

Don't drink the water Photo: Flickr CC

Some 5,000 people who live in El Chaparral, Mijas, have been told not to drink the tap water as there is a “presence of higher values of trihalomethanes”, according to the analysis of the Junta de Andalucía.

Trihalomethanes are a byproduct of the water treatment process. They are formed when natural organic material, such as the decaying vegetation commonly found in lakes and reservoirs, reacts with chlorine used to treat the water. Long-term exposure to trihalomethanes has been linked to many serious illnesses, including an increased risk of various cancers.

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Andalucian Regional Government, has declared the water in the supply area of the residential area of El Chaparral, which is located between the municipalities of Marbella and Mijas in Malaga and where some 5,000 people live, unfit for consumption.

Aquavega S.L., the operator of this area, has been informed of, “the need to implement corrective measures” and, in the meantime, the company must inform the public that the water from El Chaparral is not suitable for consumption, nor is it suitable for the preparation of foodstuffs. However, it may be used for personal hygiene and household cleaning.

The Junta has also said that Aquavega, “must provide an alternative supply to the population affected by this”, until further tests have been carried out to ensure that the water is safe.