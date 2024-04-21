Fun Evening Awaits at SportBar No1

By Marina Lorente • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 13:26

Mix N' Mingle - Games Night / Credit: Elevated Events and Design

In the heart of Torrevieja’s bustling city centre, an upcoming event promises an evening of excitement and camaraderie. On Wednesday, April 24 from 8pm, all are invited to SportBar No 1, a popular Swedish bar renowned for its shuffleboard, pool tables, and dartboards.

Hosted by Elevated Events and Design, the gathering will take place on the bar’s inviting second level, setting the stage for a memorable night of friendly competition and new connections.

Attendees can anticipate a lively atmosphere filled with laughter and fun. From engaging in shuffleboard matches to trying their hand at darts, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities designed to build connections. Board games and icebreaker activities will also be on offer, ensuring that every moment is infused with the spirit of enjoyment and social interaction.

Great events for everyone

Elevated Events and Design aims to create experiences that provide attendees with opportunities to forge meaningful connections and create joyful memories. Find them on Instagram to know more about the following events.

Whether you’re a local looking for a night of entertainment or a visitor eager to explore Torrevieja’s vibrant social scene, this event promises something for everyone.

Where

Maria Parodi, 4, 03181 Torrevieja, Alicante