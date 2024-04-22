Almeria’s language festivities

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 11:20

Language sharing. Credit: EleniVasiliou/Shutterstock.com

The University of Almeria’s Language Centre recently celebrated a series of intercultural events.

They included special days such as Francophonie Day, English Language Day, and Spanish Language Day, alongside the globally recognised Book Day on Tuesday, April 23.

The highlights included an engaging workshop titled ‘English and Theatre: learning with fun’, led by Susana Nicolas Roman, which explored the significance of theatre in mastering a second foreign language. This was complemented by a traditional brunch and a lively Pub Quiz competition.

Further enriching the cultural experience, the centre hosted a game of Cluedo, emphasising language practice in a fun setting.

Carmina Garcia, the director of the centre, emphasised the importance of these activities, which provided students with varied opportunities to train their knowledge of foreign languages in contexts other than the classroom.

To cap off the vibrant series, the centre hosted a gastronomic gathering and games for Spanish language students which provided immersive encounters with Spain’s rich culinary and linguistic heritage.