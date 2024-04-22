Celebrating cultures

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Foreign Residents Day
Photos: EWN and Estepona Town Hall
The threat of rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits on Foreign Residents Day held in Estepoina’s Parque del Calvario on Saturday April 20.
Interviewed by EWN, the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, said, “Estepona is an example of coexistence between different nationalities and the Foreign Residents’ Day is a good example of this”. Asked about the over 120 different nationalities which currently make up Estepona’s resident population, the Mayor replied: “Actually it’s now 135 nationalities, all the countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas are represented. It is truly a multi-cultural town”.
The day featured food from 20 countries including: gnocchi from Italy, tacos from Mexico, empanadas from Argentina, as well as stands from Hungary, Romania, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ukraine and many more. The crowd, while enjoying the food from the different nations were treated to music and dancing by performers from over 30 countries, all residents of Estepona.
The Mayor posted on social media: “Thanks to all of you who made this day possible, which allowed us to get to know the culture, gastronomy and traditions of many of the nationalities that are represented in our town”.
‘Foreign Resident of the Year’ awards were also presented by the Mayor to two Estepona residents: Steven Ivan from UK and Marina Bruno from Belgium. Steven played electric guitar with a group in the UK before he settled in Estepona where he formed Spanish bands and brought his experience here. Marina has been resident in Estepona for 27 years and is a 400 metre champion athelete.
But, as Deputy Mayor, Begoña Ortiz, said to EWN: “All foreign residents of Estepona are prize winners today”.
