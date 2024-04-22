Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: Alicante

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:44

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) in Alicante Credit: A. G.

Get ready to rev your engines and don your dapper attire because The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is back in Alicante on Sunday, May 19.

Join the cause

Embracing riders from diverse backgrounds, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride extends its global reach across numerous cities, rallying support for crucial causes in men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. From Merida, Mexico, to Taichung, Taiwan, participants across the globe will ride side by side to advocate for men’s well-being and foster timeless camaraderie. The ride has no registration fee, and passengers are encouraged to fundraise for the charitable organization, the Movember Foundation.

An unmistakable charm of the event lies in its participants, riders who mount classic, vintage, custom, and café racer motorcycles, clad in attire evoking the stylish spirit of the 1950s. Originating in Sydney, Australia, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride owes its beginnings to Mark Hawwa. Hawwa’s vision was sparked by a striking image of Don Draper, the dapper protagonist of ‘Mad Men,’ astride a classic motorcycle in his finest suit, inspiring the inception of this extraordinary gathering.

How to participate

Registration is essential to access local ride details. Head over to www.gentlemansride.com to register and stay updated on event details. Remember, all riders must be registered to ensure confidentiality and safety.

Riding safely

While riding a motorcycle is exhilarating, safety is important. Before hitting the road, familiarise yourself with local road rules and ensure you’re properly licensed and equipped. Ride responsibly and enjoy the journey!