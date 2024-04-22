Karma Kitchen – €0,00 meal made with love

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 12:26

Karma Kitchen event Credit: Karma Kitchen

Imagine a restaurant with delicious homemade food and a check that reads €0,00. On April 27, Karma Kitchen is providing free meals made with love at Mister X Fem Comboi, Altea.

Karma Kitchen is a volunteer-driven experiment in generosity, inspired by the hospitality of rural India. “How do we move from an economy of competition to an economy of care and abundance?” Karma Kitchen hopes to be the answer.

The organisation recruits a group of volunteers and rents a restaurant for a day, serving vegetarian meals with a check that reads: “Your meal was a gift from someone who came before you. To keep the chain of gifts alive, we invite you to pay it forward for those who dine after you.”

Following the example of India´s school of service, Karma Kitchen invites guests to have a meal free of charge with an anonymous donation of any amount to be used for future events. The guests are not obligated to donate; Karma Kitchen is dedicated to placing trust before trade and growing in generosity.

After their last successful event in Madrid, Karma Kitchen comes to Altea with a group of 40+ volunteers, inviting approximately 80 guests to Mister X Fem Comboi restaurant. Two volunteering shifts will run at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, providing delicious meals and planting a seed for a more supportive society.

