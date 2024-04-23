European restaurant invites for new flavours

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:05

Maxim Restaurant in Moraira Credit: Maxim Restaurante, Facebook

Located in a stunning, luxurious venue, the Maxim Restaurant in Moraira invites you to explore the updated daily menu.

Maxim Restaurant´s chef has more than 35 years of experience in the gastronomy sector; with care and precision, he has crafted a new menu, fusing Mediterranean, European and Asian cuisines. From Tuesday to Sunday, the restaurant offers newly developed dishes including the traditional quality tapa of the house and the finest Spanish bread with alioli.

The richness of the new menu provides exquisite meat dishes, including milhojas of duck confit with apple and caramelized onions, beef Cannelloni and homemade beef cheek croquettes. The seafood options are just as delicious, with dishes like scallops with pea sauce and almond praline, grilled Icelandic cod and Menier Sole in citrus.

The presentation and service at Maxim Restaurant meet the highest standards of hospitality, never failing to make their clients feel warm and welcomed, experiencing the fine dining of the Coast.

At Calle Cabo San Vicente, n.1

Bookings at 600 699 630