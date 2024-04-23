By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:34

Vivaldi Brasserie Credit: Vivaldi Brasserie Restaurant, Facebook

Celebrate Koningsdag (King´s Day) with the Dutch community of the Costa Blanca at Brasserie Vivaldi in Moraira.

Renowned for its large Dutch population and visitation, Costa Blanca will join in the national celebration of King Willem-Alexander´s birthday on April 27. Whatever the nationality, all visitors are welcome to the Brasserie Vivaldi restaurant in Moraira; as long as you love live entertainment and quality cocktails, you will feel at home.

A night for kings and queens, the venue will host the Dutch DJ Mitchell with a party mix guaranteed to get anyone dancing from 4pm until 6pm. From 6pm until 8pm, the fabulous drag queen, Charlotte Rockefeller, will shine on the Moraira stage. Following her performance, DJ Alister will keep the party going with remixed classic hits that everyone can sing along to.

With complimentary tapas and creatively crafted cocktails, the Brasserie Vivaldi offers the most enlivening experience of a diverse programme and drinks fitting every mood and occasion.

Celebrate King´s Day at Brasserie Vivaldi by booking here.

At Paseo Senillar 25, 07324 Rada de Moraira

SPONSORED.