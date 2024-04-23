By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:34
Vivaldi Brasserie
Credit: Vivaldi Brasserie Restaurant, Facebook
Celebrate Koningsdag (King´s Day) with the Dutch community of the Costa Blanca at Brasserie Vivaldi in Moraira.
Renowned for its large Dutch population and visitation, Costa Blanca will join in the national celebration of King Willem-Alexander´s birthday on April 27. Whatever the nationality, all visitors are welcome to the Brasserie Vivaldi restaurant in Moraira; as long as you love live entertainment and quality cocktails, you will feel at home.
A night for kings and queens, the venue will host the Dutch DJ Mitchell with a party mix guaranteed to get anyone dancing from 4pm until 6pm. From 6pm until 8pm, the fabulous drag queen, Charlotte Rockefeller, will shine on the Moraira stage. Following her performance, DJ Alister will keep the party going with remixed classic hits that everyone can sing along to.
With complimentary tapas and creatively crafted cocktails, the Brasserie Vivaldi offers the most enlivening experience of a diverse programme and drinks fitting every mood and occasion.
Celebrate King´s Day at Brasserie Vivaldi by booking here.
At Paseo Senillar 25, 07324 Rada de Moraira
SPONSORED.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.