Local farmers supply stores

Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 8:38
Denia farmers with the City Council
Credit: Denia Council, Facebook
With the large production across Denia’s farms, the agricultural workers will finally have their products placed in local stores.
The Denia Agrarian Council met on April 17 to establish sales between the local farmers and stores, adjusting to the workers’ requests.
The City Council received requests from agricultural workers, asking for assistance in their sales. Taking action, the Council began building a bridge of collaboration between the farmers ́ representatives, the ASUCOVA (The Association of Supermarkets of the Valencian Community) president, Pedro Reig and MasyMas president, Jordi Fornes.
As included in the farmers’ requests in March, the possibility of having local products placed in MasyMas, Consum and Mercadona are now moving closer to reality. A real conversation is being held between the farmers and the store owners, paving the path to efficient management of municipal production.
With this development, the large population of the town’s farmers finally receives much-needed assistance, improving the lives of the workers, as well as supplying Denia’s residents with natural resources.
