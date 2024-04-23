Spanish city’s strict rules for dog owners

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 23:23

New rules for Dog walkers. Credit: alexei_tm/Shutterstock.com

Valladolid City Council has announced an update to its waste management and street cleanliness guidelines that directly impact pet owners.

Recently, the city of Valladolid adopted a new ordinance governing the selective collection of domestic waste and street hygiene.

According to Onda Cero, Alberto Cuadrado, the Councillor for Public Health and Citizen Safety, emphasised the need for the update in a press conference, highlighting the significant changes since the last revision in 1993.

‘This renewal was very necessary as the way we manage waste today bears no resemblance to the methods of the early ’90s,’ he stated

Revised pet owner responsibilities

Under the new rules, it’s not just pet faeces that owners need to worry about. The new ordinance will require that dog owners carry a bottle of soapy water to dilute any urine left by their pets on public roads and pavements.

This requirement is designed to minimise the staining and odour on public streets, ensuring a cleaner environment for everyone.

Implementation and penalties

This ordinance will take effect from January 1, 2025. Awareness campaigns will be launched to educate the public on the general provisions of the ordinance.

For non-compliance, penalties have been structured into three categories: fines up to €750 for minor infractions, between €750 and €1,500 for serious breaches, and up to €3,000 for very serious offences.

This updated sanction regime aims to reinforce the importance of responsible pet ownership and environmental consciousness.

Building on previous efforts

These measures build on the existing 2018 Ordinance regulating responsible coexistence and animal protection, which required the lessening of pets fouling building facades or street furniture.

Cuadrado reiterated the council’s commitment to cleanliness, ‘Our aim is not just to penalise but to educate and foster a culture of responsibility among Valladolid’s citizens and pet owners.’

These updates are part of Valladolid’s broader efforts to adapt to modern waste management practices and ensure a sustainable, clean city for the future.