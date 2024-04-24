Almeria tourism trends

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 19:37

Image of the Tabernas Desert. Credit: Karel Gallas/Shutterstock.com

Almeria, southern Spain’s hidden gem, continues to attract a growing number of tourists, especially during the summer of 2023.

Almeria is famed not only for its sunny beaches but also for its unique blend of tourism offerings, from film tourism and gambling to nature exploration.

Film buffs are drawn to Almeria’s iconic landscapes, which have set the scene for legendary films like ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’.

The Tabernas Desert, known for its Wild West film settings, remains a focal point, with attractions like Fort Bravo and Mini Hollywood studios.

Recent trends show a surge in visits to ‘Game of Thrones’ filming sites, such as the Mesa Roldan Tower, the Majadas Viejas gypsum quarry or the El Chorrillo area.

For those inclined towards gaming, Almeria offers enticing options like the seaside Hotel Virgen del Mar casino in Mojacar, along with popular gaming venues in the city such as Pause and Play, which combine gambling with gourmet dining, sports broadcasting, and live entertainment.

Nature lovers can explore diverse landscapes from arid deserts to rugged mountains in areas like the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, known for its stunning cliffs and pristine waters, providing a haven for those seeking both tranquillity and natural beauty.

Almeria presents a rich tapestry of experiences, marrying film history with modern leisure and spectacular natural scenery, promising a memorable stay for all visitors.