Calling all filmakers

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 12:18

Image from the Almeria Western Film Festival 2023. Credit: AWFFOficial/facebook.com

The Almeria Western Film Festival (AWFF) has announced the opening of entries for its 14th edition, set to run from October 10 to 13 in Tabernas, Almeria.

This year, the only Western genre film festival in Europe will focus on ‘water, migration and the train’ as pivotal elements in its international competitive sections.

Reflecting on the challenges of climate change, the scarcity of water is highlighted as a crucial theme, given the arid backdrop of the Tabernas Desert. The festival also aims to address issues of migration, spurred by global conflicts and the need for sociocultural integration in local communities.

Moreover, the festival will explore the train’s role as both a transport medium and a cultural symbol, linking diverse territories and peoples.

Entries for the festival are now being accepted exclusively via the FilmFreeWay and Festhome platforms.

Films and shorts that resonate with contemporary Western or New Western themes, released after January 1, 2023, are also encouraged to register.

The event will also feature a competitive section for film schools and universities, with a young jury composed of individuals aged 18 to 29 adjudicating the entries. Additionally, the Outlaw section will return, showcasing more independent works vying for the Public award.

Awards will be granted across various categories, including the best Western feature film and the ‘Carlo Simi’ prize for significant technical-artistic contributions to the genre.