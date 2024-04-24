Revamp for El Morche’s church square

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Bringing New Life to El Morche. Image: Torrox Town Hall.

THE Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has unveiled plans for the enhancement and revitalisation of the Church Square of Santiago El Mayor in El Morche. This initiative comes as a complementary effort to the ongoing improvements to the main water supply ring and the installation of new pavement, with an investment exceeding €686,000.

Architect Bernardo Pozuelo to Draft Revamp Project for El Morche’s Church Square

The Torrox Town Council aims to enlist the renowned architect Bernardo Pozuelo to draft the corresponding project to integrate the square into the revamped sidewalk running parallel to the old N-340 highway, facing the temple.

Mayor Emphasizes Integration Efforts for El Morche's Church Square

Medina emphasised that the church square has not been properly integrated into such a crucial tourist spot as El Morche. The local authorities have decided to enhance and integrate this space with fitting sidewalk modifications, including changes to the access ramp structure and additional attractive furnishings.

Maritime-Themed Motif to Feature

They also plan to incorporate a maritime-themed motif into the new sidewalk, paying homage to local culture and traditions.

