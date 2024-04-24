Revamp for El Morche’s church square

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Bringing New Life to El Morche.
Image: Torrox Town Hall.
THE Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has unveiled plans for the enhancement and revitalisation of the Church Square of Santiago El Mayor in El Morche. This initiative comes as a complementary effort to the ongoing improvements to the main water supply ring and the installation of new pavement, with an investment exceeding €686,000.
The Torrox Town Council aims to enlist the renowned architect Bernardo Pozuelo to draft the corresponding project to integrate the square into the revamped sidewalk running parallel to the old N-340 highway, facing the temple.
Medina emphasised that the church square has not been properly integrated into such a crucial tourist spot as El Morche. The local authorities have decided to enhance and integrate this space with fitting sidewalk modifications, including changes to the access ramp structure and additional attractive furnishings.
They also plan to incorporate a maritime-themed motif into the new sidewalk, paying homage to local culture and traditions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.