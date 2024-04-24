By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 13:02

Fashion Show Photo: Angel Clothing

Prepare for a day of glamour, sophistication, and charitable giving as La Sala Puerto Banus proudly presents the Royal Ascot Ladies Day Fashion Show on Wednesday, June 19.

Set against the backdrop of one of Marbella’s most iconic venues, this event promises an unforgettable fusion of high fashion, fine dining, and philanthropy.

Hosted in support of the Elena Gaite Foundation, the Royal Ascot Ladies Day Fashion Show is a celebration of style, showcasing the latest trends and designs in elegant attire.

The designs will be brought to you by local business Angel Clothing, who will showcase a glamorous selection of pieces sure to captivate the audience with their sophistication and allure.

Included in the ticket price of €35 per person, is a sumptuous two-course lunch menu, accompanied by free-flowing cava and water. Additionally, a generous €10 per ticket will be donated to the charity, contributing to meaningful local causes that make a positive impact in our community.

Join La Sala for an afternoon of elegance and excitement to support a worthy cause and celebrate the world of fashion. Reserve your tickets today and be part of this remarkable event.

For ticket reservations and enquiries, please contact La Sala Puerto Banus at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.