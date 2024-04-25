French strikes affecting Palma flights

By Annette Christmas • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 19:33

Air traffic controllers, Nantes. Axel Peju, Creative commons

According to AENA, the air traffic controllers’ strike called for Thursday in France is affecting 54 flights between the Balearic Islands and French airports.

17 arrivals and 16 departures to and from Palma are affected, with some flights being rescheduled.

The French authorities estimate that at least 60 per cent of flights to and from French airports will have to be cancelled on Thursday. Flights through French airspace to other countries are also being cancelled.

Ryanair cancellations

Ryanair has cancelled more than 300 flights to and from cities throughout Spain and destinations in France. The airline has urged the European Commission to protect flights and allow other European air traffic controllers to manage flights in French airspace.

Air Europa has cancelled six flights connecting Paris with Madrid and Palma de Mallorca.

Iberia has cancelled 26 flights which were to fly over French airspace to reach French airports and other European destinations (Geneva, London, Milan, Venice and Vienna).

50 per cent of Spanish flights affected

The Spanish airline employers’ association has said that half the flights operating in Spain could be delayed as a result of the strikes, even though most of them do not originate or land in France.

Successful union negotioation

The French civil aviation authority said that although negotiations had been successful with the SNCTA air traffic control union, the agreement has come too late for traffic disruptions to be avoided.

It is recalled that strikes by Spanish air traffic controllers caused widespread cancellations at the start of 2023.