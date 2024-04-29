Spain’s May Bank Holiday weather

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 16:50

Image of brightening weather. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

This year’s May Bank Holiday, commencing on Wednesday May 1, will see mixed weather across Spain, so where exactly are the best places to stay dry?

Starting on Thursday, May 2, after an unsettled Wednesday marked by widespread rain and snow in higher elevations due to a cold front from an Atlantic storm, conditions are set to improve significantly. By then, most areas will experience a stable climate with a notable rise in temperatures.

Andalucia: A clear outlook

Despite rain predictions for Wednesday, the weather in southern Spain is expected to clear up from Thursday onwards.

The anticyclone moving over Andalucia promises mostly clear skies over Cadiz, Malaga, Almeria, Jaen, Granada and Almeria, with only high clouds making sporadic appearances.

By the weekend, temperatures could soar past 25 degrees Celsius, setting the stage for ideal holiday conditions.

Murcia and Valencian Community

Murcia will shake off its midweek storms to revel under clear skies, with temperatures potentially nearing 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Similarly, the Valencian Community will see the last of its unstable weather on May 1, with sunshine prevailing until Sunday when there’s a slight chance of showers inland from Castellon. This warming trend suggests temperatures could consistently hover above 25 degrees Celsius.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands will also bask in increasing stability and sunshine from Thursday onwards. Although an isolated shower might occur early in the day, the rest of the holiday period should remain sunny with a few clouds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius, while nights will stay comfortably above 10 degrees.

As these areas shed their rainy start, they become prime spots for anyone looking to enjoy a dry and warm May Bank Holiday.

Whether it’s the beaches of Andalucia or the historic streets of Valencia, the forecast promises plenty of sun for any outdoor activities.