By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 8:54

Submerged secrets: Dive into Torrevieja's floating submarine museum. Image: Casa Galisa - Torrevieja / Facebook.

Docked in the Port of Torrevieja awaits a remarkable sight: the Floating Submarine Museum Delfín S-61.

This isn’t just any museum; it’s a real submarine that once served in the Spanish Navy.

Donated to the city, it stands as a symbol of Torrevieja’s deep connection to the sea.

The Delfín S-61, constructed in 1973, transitioned into a museum in 2004.

Stepping inside, you’ll be transported to a world few have experienced, the inner workings of a submarine!

But that’s not all.

Torrevieja’s floating museums boast two other vessels

The Albatros III Customs Surveillance Patrol Boat, which joined the fleet in 2006, and the Pascual Flores Pailebote, a reconstruction of the historic boat once used by Torrevieja’s salt traders.

If you’re keen to explore these maritime wonders, head to the Port Dock in Torrevieja, where trips are available from Tuesday to Saturday, 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

For more information, send an email to imc@torreviejacultural.com or call (+34) 661 374 257.

Trips are not available on rainy days!