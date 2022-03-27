Digital services management platform implemented in Fuengirola

Fuengirola Town Council in the province of Malaga, has taken the first step towards becoming a smart city, with the implementation of a digital platform for managing its public services.

An innovative system will be installed that will allow real-time control of basic municipal resources such as lighting, noise levels, traffic devices, irrigation, ecological islands, and domotic buildings.

In order to implement this technology, all of the town’s lampposts will have a remote management sensor installed. This allows for control of the installed infrastructures, subsequently offering information in real-time and facilitating the management of all of them. There are currently some 1,600 such streetlights in the town with this technology already fitted.

By means of this real-time monitoring of streetlights, garden watering points, and the sound level meters that will be installed at different points, those responsible for the different municipal services can monitor their status, by reading a computer control panel, allowing them to optimise energy consumption and costs.

For example, it will be possible to adapt the brightness of the light points on each road depending on its use, or to detect possible blackouts. Likewise, in case of rain, it will be able to interrupt the irrigation of gardens, or, if the sensors detect noise saturation in a place, it will notify the Local Police so that they can intervene.

Similarly, the deployment of this project, which has been awarded to the international company Itron for just over €1million, will allow the Consistory to program its future investments and its offer of services in a more efficient way, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

