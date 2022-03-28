By Chris King • 28 March 2022 • 0:00

Andalucia announces more aid for the fishing sector and aquaculture companies. Image: Wikipedia.

Carmen Crespo announces more support measures for the fishing sector in Andalucia



Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries today, Sunday, March 27, announced more support measures for the fishing sector in Andalucia. These latest initiatives will be addressed next Tuesday 29 in the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucia.

They are designed to “contribute to the viability of the Andalucian fishing sector, and cushion the impact of the escalation of operating costs”, especially the “unaffordable” increase in energy and fuels.

As Ms Crespo remarked, these measures are the result of the constant dialogue of the Ministry with representatives of the fishermen and the aquaculture companies. She recently held a meeting where the “exceptional” situation that fishing is going through was discussed.

Present at this meeting were Jose Maria Gallart the president of Faape, the Andalucian Federation of Fishing Associations; Manuel Fernandez, the highest representative of Facope, the Andalucian Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds; along with Antonio Concepcion, the president of Asema, the Association of Marine Aquaculture Companies of Andalucia

Jose Manuel Martinez, the General Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture was also in attendance. Carmen Crespo stressed that these measures have a double objective. On the one hand, putting resources in the hands of the sector with which to face the increase in fuel and energy prices and, on the other hand, reducing economic burdens.

“It is time to help our fishermen get ahead”, she assured, before pointing out that “more than 20,000 Andalucian families depend on fishing”.

President Juanma Moreno’s decision to exempt Andalucian fishermen from paying port and fishing fees for three months was also mentioned, as she stressed, “The Board is very clear that the viability of an activity that is essential for the economy and employment of the community must be facilitated”.

Next Tuesday’s Governing Council will analyse two new calls for aid to modernise the Andalucian fishing fleet and promote marine and continental aquaculture.

“Both calls contemplate new aid for the Andalucian fishing and aquaculture sector”, she pointed out, before advocating the “maximum support” of all administrations to a sector that “has been enduring cuts in its fishing possibilities for years”, and that remains moored to port “because they cannot go out to fish at a loss”.

During last Wednesday’s meeting with the presidents of Faape, Facope, and Asema, Ms Crespo had the opportunity to transfer her proposal in Brussels to Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

“This is a measure that would mean raising the maximum taxes on de minimis aid for fishing activity and, in this way, being able to respond to the needs of the sector”, she added, showing his support for the union’s decision to give free rein to the granting of direct aid for operating expenses, as reported by granadadigital.es.

