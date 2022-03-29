20 Fines for Downing Street and Whitehall lockdown breaches

By Joshua Manning • 29 March 2022 • 15:37

20 fines to be issued for Whitehall and Downing Street Lockdown breaches Image Credit: Pixabay

20 fines to be issued after legal and formal questionnaires have been sent to over 100 people as part of police investigation known as Operation Hillman.

Operation Hillman is the ongoing investigation by Met Police into 12 events that allegedly took place over eight different dates in Whitehall and Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Boris Johnson was among those sent a questionnaire, but a Downing Street Spokesperson has confirmed that the Prime Minister has not received a fine at this moment in time and that they would release a statement if this were to occur, adding that the PM “has said sorry for the things that we did not get right”

Police have not named the 20 individuals who have been issued with fines nor the events they attended, yet have stated the following: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office. “

The Labour Party Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner stated: “The culture is set from the top, the buck stops with the Prime Minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he’s got to go”

“This has been a slap in the face of the millions of people who made huge sacrifices.”

The investigation is currently ongoing.

