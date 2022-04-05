Tragedy as British father and young son killed in Australian mountain landslide

By Alex Glenn • 05 April 2022 • 8:56

Tragedy as British father and young son killed in an Australian mountain landslide near Sydney.

The British family had been on holiday in Australia when the incident happened on Monday, April 4. The family had been bushwalking when the father and son were killed by falling rocks. According to reports a teenage girl, teenage boy and a woman were also injured in the incident and taken to hospital.

Supt John Nelson from New South Wales Police revealed: “Unfortunately there’s been a landslip while they’ve been bushwalking. It’s quite a tragic scene.”

Speaking about the condition of the teenage girl injured in the incident he added: “We’ve focused on caring for her while the best medical care is given to her mum and brother and just trying to get that support for the young 15-year-old.”

The terrain in the area was extremely dangerous and a recovery operation for the father and son’s bodies had to be delayed until conditions were considered safe.

As reported by the BBC the Foreign Office is: “providing consular support to the family of a British couple and their children following an incident in Australia.”

Despite recent bad weather the track that the family had been bushwalking on had recently been declared safe. Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation a National Parks spokesperson stated: “The walking track where this incident occurred was inspected in the days before the rockslide as part of a routine track assessment programme.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state.”

