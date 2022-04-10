Brooklyn Beckham marries billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in celeb-packed wedding

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 9:48

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Credit: Twitter, @My_I_L

Brooklyn Beckham has tied the knot with Nicola Peltz on the ocean-front lawn of her family’s £76 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 23-year-old, who is David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, gave his new wife, Nicola, 27, a lingering six-second kiss in front of celebrity guests, the Sun reported on April 10.

The lavish ceremony is thought to have cost around £3million.

In a pre-wedding party speech on Friday, ex-England soccer star David told Nicola: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family. You’re an amazing person.”

The newlyweds were joined by an array of A-listers who had gathered for the three-day mega event, including Gordon Ramsay, 55, tennis star Serena Williams, 40, and actress Eva Longoria, 47.

Others on the guest list included Spice Girls Melanie Brown, 46, and Melanie Chisholm, 48, supermodels Gigi Hadid, 26, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, former footballer Phil Neville, 45, and Brooklyn’s god- father Dave Gardner, 44.

One guest described the double ceremony — designed to mark the Catholic faith of Nicola’s mum Claudia and the Judaism of her dad Nelson — as “touching” and “emotional”.

“It was a very special occasion with lots of personal touches. Brooklyn and Nicola clearly put a lot of thought and effort into making the day as special as possible.

“They both looked stunning, and very much in love.

“Both of their families are very proud of them and delighted to see them so happy.”

Another guest said: “Nicola looked absolutely stunning — and Brooklyn was blown away.”

The couple wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah in traditional Jewish ceremony in honour of Nicola’s Jewish heritage, the Mail reports.

Brooklyn also has some Jewish heritage through his soccer legend father David, 46, whose maternal grandfather was Jewish.

It was also reported that, in keeping with tradition, Brooklyn smashed a glass wrapped in a napkin under his heel after he and Nicola were married by a rabbi.

Following the dinner, guests partied the night away to top musical acts — including Jennifer Lopez’s former husband and Latin star Marc Anthony and DJ Fat Tony. Rapper Snoop Dogg also performed.

The ceremony — said to have eclipsed the Beckhams’ 1999 Golden Thrones nuptials — came after a welcome celebration for guests on Friday.

The couple’s three-day celebration will end today with a “casual” brunch for guests, also held at the sprawling Florida estate.

A source told the Sun: “It should be a lovely way to finish off a fantastic weekend.”

The couple met at Coachella Music Festival in April 2017 and went public with their relationship in November 2019 after they were pictured hugging.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.