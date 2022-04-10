Mum claims Cristiano Ronaldo ‘assaulted’ and ‘bruised’ her autistic son at Everton match

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 15:49

Credit: @cristiano, Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a Merseyside Police investigation after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand following the game between Manchester United and Everton.

The Man United forward, 37, subsequently apologised on Instagram after the match on April 9.

But police are now appealing for witnesses after a video of the incident was posted on social media as the Portuguese headed towards the tunnel at Goodison Park, Everton.

Clear angle Ronaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now pic.twitter.com/s1Pn24BXSU — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) April 9, 2022

Sarah Kelly, from Upton, Merseyside, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to watch his first Everton match, The Liverpool Echo reported.

He was thrilled after the Blues won 1-0.

Sarah said: “At full-time the Man United players started walking off. We were in the Park End so we were right by the tunnel where they came walking past – my son was there videoing them all.

“He filmed all the United players walking through. And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was – he didn’t even speak.

“Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son’s hand and carried on walking.”

Sarah said that the incident left Jake, who is autistic and has dyspraxia, in “complete shock”.

“He’s really upset about it and it’s completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he’s been to and this has happened.”

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison.”

