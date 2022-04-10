By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 12:49

Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Saved: Helicopter rescue for Malaga gardener after tree trunk accident in Alozaina.

A 64-year-old man had to be rescued after a tree trunk fell on him while he was gardening in Malaga’s Alozaina. The man had been pruning trees on his land when a tree trunk fell on top of him, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The emergency services received a call requesting vital assistance at 1pm on Saturday, April 9. According to the Junta de Andalucia: “The 061 Health Emergency Services were quickly mobilised by the coordination centre, which sent a helicopter to the scene.”

Officers from the Guardia Civil were called in and the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (Ereim) swung into action. When the medics reached the scene of the accident they discovered that the man was suffering from injuries to his back and his head. The man was evacuated by helicopter to the Hospital Clínico Universitario.

No further details are known about the man’s state of health at the moment.

