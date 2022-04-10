Saved: Helicopter rescue for Malaga gardener after tree trunk accident

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 12:49
Credit: Junta de Andalucia
A 64-year-old man had to be rescued after a tree trunk fell on him while he was gardening in Malaga’s Alozaina. The man had been pruning trees on his land when a tree trunk fell on top of him, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.
The emergency services received a call requesting vital assistance at 1pm on Saturday, April 9. According to the Junta de Andalucia: “The 061 Health Emergency Services were quickly mobilised by the coordination centre, which sent a helicopter to the scene.”
Officers from the Guardia Civil were called in and the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (Ereim) swung into action. When the medics reached the scene of the accident they discovered that the man was suffering from injuries to his back and his head. The man was evacuated by helicopter to the Hospital Clínico Universitario.
No further details are known about the man’s state of health at the moment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.